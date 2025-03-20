2025 Greater Omaha Chamber Business Excellence Awards nominations close Sunday

There are only a few days left to submit your nominations for the 2025 Business Excellence Awards. The Greater Omaha Chamber presents the awards annually to celebrate organizations embodying continuous improvement and community impact. The nomination period closes on Sunday, March 23.

Chamber members in Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Dodge, Washington and Otoe counties in Nebraska and Pottawattamie and Mills counties in Iowa are invited to submit nominations recognizing businesses and nonprofits that exemplify outstanding performance in several key categories.

The awards highlight excellence in Civic Engagement, Culture, Innovation, Philanthropy and Milestones.

Civic Engagement honors those who go above and beyond to strengthen Omaha through activism and local involvement

The Culture award credits companies prioritizing a supportive work environment and fostering employee trust

Innovation recognizes forward-thinking organizations that provide tangible benefits through inventive solutions

Philanthropy celebrates those that make giving back a cornerstone of their operation

The Milestone category acknowledges long-standing commitment, spotlighting businesses celebrating 25, 50, 75, 100, 125 or 150 years of anniversaries

All nominees will be reviewed by chamber and sponsor representatives, and recipients will be announced publicly following a confidential scoring process. Winners and milestone honorees will then be honored at the Business Excellence Awards Ceremony on June 10 at All Makes and throughout the rest of 2025. Self-nominations are welcome, and submissions can be made online through March 23. All nominated businesses or individuals must be Greater Omaha Chamber members. You can submit your nomination here.