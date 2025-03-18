Register for the 2025 Nebraska Women in STEM Conference

Registration is open for the 2025 Nebraska Women in STEM Conference on April 3-4 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Omaha-La Vista Hotel and Conference Center. This year’s event expands from its previous format, adding an extra half-day to provide more opportunities for networking and professional growth.

The keynote from Raychelle Burks, Ph.D., associate professor of analytical chemistry at American University in Washington, D.C., and a popular science communicator, will be a highlight of the two-day conference. Her research focuses on developing colorimetric and luminescent sensor arrays for forensic applications, particularly for detecting explosives, chemical weapons, drugs, and latent prints. Burks is celebrated for her commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion in STEM.

“Her groundbreaking work and passion for empowering others in STEM exemplify the spirit of this event, and we know her insights will inspire attendees at every stage of their careers,” said Executive Director of Nebraska Cures Amanda McGill Johnson.

In addition to the keynote, attendees can look forward to a full agenda of workshops, presentations and panel discussions designed to help them develop leadership skills, enhance communication strategies and nurture overall well-being in the STEM workforce. There will also be networking, culminating in a reception to celebrate the achievements of women leaders in STEM.

Bio Nebraska Assistant Director Sasha Forsen said, “We want participants to leave feeling empowered, supported, and equipped with the tools and networks they need to confidently advance their careers in STEM.”

Conference registration is $200 per person, and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or to register, visit the conference registration page.