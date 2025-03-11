Takeaways from 2025 Nebraska Women in Tech Summit

The inaugural Nebraska Women in Tech Summit, “Unlocking Potential, Inspiring Progress” drew a sold-out crowd to Kiewit’s campus in La Vista last Friday. Organized to spotlight technological achievements from women in Nebraska, the daylong event featured networking sessions, a community resource fair and panel discussions designed to foster collaboration and innovation across the state’s tech community. The summit was produced by the Aksarben Foundation and Nebraska Tech Collaborative,

Attendees heard from speakers who explored topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), data security, career transitions, and strategies for creating more inclusive workplaces. Proceeds from the summit will be given to CodeCrush, a series of iSTEM immersion experiences for 8th and 9th-grade female students, and Women in Tech of the Heartland, which focuses on the development and promotion of IT talent in women through mentoring and other outreach efforts. The leadership of both organizations helped shape the summit’s content and direction.

“We have data that shows us that Nebraska has lost ground in women in tech since 2016,” said summit co-organizer Shonna Dorsey, pointing to the necessity of the summit.

AI/ML, data privacy and security

A panel on AI and machine learning focused on how accessible AI tools have become and the importance of risk management. “AI, while much more of a hot topic now, has been around for decades,” said panelist Nichole Nobbman. The panel suggested beginning with small-scale AI initiatives, engaging legal and compliance teams and prioritizing education on data privacy.

Takeaways:

Beyond diversity, equity and inclusion: The future of tech

Speakers in the “Beyond Diversity” discussion framed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as an ongoing cultural commitment. “Diversity without inclusion, you’re going to create a toxic work environment. Inclusion without diversity, you’re going to create stagnation and without equity, those systematic disadvantages don’t go away,” said panelist Nora Plambeck.

Participants encouraged transparent hiring and promotion practices and urged companies to integrate inclusive strategies at every decision-making level.

Takeaways:

Tech career transitions: Navigating technical roles and people management

Another panel discussed career paths and leadership strategies in tech, with speakers encouraging attendees to embrace authenticity and emotional intelligence. “Build your personal board of directors,” said Sheila Byars Fields, highlighting the significance of having a diverse range of mentors and advisors to pull from. The panelists also underscored the benefits of being open to lateral career opportunities and emphasized the vital role of self-awareness in effective leadership development.

Takeaways:

Tech awards

The summit included an award ceremony celebrating Nebraska-based women making significant technological impacts.

The winners included:

Ada-Rhodes Short, Ph.D., won the Diversity Champion Award for creating inclusive tech environments.

Magie Hall received the Tech Community Impact Award, highlighting her efforts in supporting computing initiatives.

Hui Ru (Pei Ling) Ng was named Rising Star of the Year, showcasing her promising work in data science.

Tess McKinney received the Tech Innovator of the Year Award for her groundbreaking work in XR (extended reality) education, particularly in K-12 settings.

Yuliya Lierler was honored as Mentor of the Year, recognizing her significant contributions to training and supporting future tech professionals.