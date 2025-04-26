Applications open for Greater Omaha Chamber’s Leadership Omaha

Applications are now open for Class 48 of Leadership Omaha, with a submission deadline by May 5 at 11:59 p.m. The 10-month civic leadership program, created by the Greater Omaha Chamber, aims to deepen participants’ engagement with the community and develop their leadership potential.

Leadership Omaha, launched in 1978, selects 50 individuals each year who reflect the diversity of the Greater Omaha area and demonstrate a commitment to community service.

Leadership Omaha offers a curriculum focused on community trusteeship, awareness and leadership styles through monthly day-long seminars and a mandatory retreat.

Topics include economic development, justice, education and inclusivity. To graduate, participants must attend at least 80% of the sessions, including the Opening Retreat.

The application period for Class 48 runs til May 5, with all materials due by 11:59 p.m. on May 5. Tuition is $2,750 for Chamber members and $3,500 for non-members, with limited financial assistance available.

Applicants must live or work in the Greater Omaha area and receive support from their employer. Only one participant per business is accepted per class. Final selections will be announced in late June. For more details and to apply, visit the Leadership Omaha Class 48 Application.