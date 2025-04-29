Leaders in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity among speakers at Infotec 2025

Infotec 2025 organizers announced a preview of event speakers who will address recent tech trends and advancements in topics like artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. The business and technology conference is happening at the Kiewit Luminarium in Omaha on Monday, May 5.

The theme for the upcoming conference is “Harnessing Technology for Business Growth and Innovation.” The programming is designed for anyone interested in the tech industry — from tech professionals and startup founders to community leaders and educators. The AIM Institute is producing the event, with the goal of fostering tech and workplace innovation in Nebraska.

Sam Sapp, founder and CEO of the Kansas City-based IT and cybersecurity firm Lockbaud, is the keynote speaker. Sapp will discuss how AI can serve as a tool for harnessing human creativity, rather than a replacement for it.

Other speakers and breakout sessions include:

Register for the event and learn more about the current agenda here. College students can receive free entry to the conference.