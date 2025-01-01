In interviews with SPN, Nebraska university leaders, tech transfer offices and startup investors agreed that encouraging more new business creation in Nebraska is a means to spur economic development and fight against brain drain in the state.

New companies mean new innovations, new ideas and new career paths to attract and retain talent. Appealing to founders from outside Nebraska to move their operations here has the potential to accelerate economic growth and impact.

Founders from as far away as Lebanon and Argentina are starting to recognize the benefits that come with scaling their startups in a place like Nebraska vs. the coasts. A close knit startup ecosystem, plus access to subject matter experts, investors and customers in industries like AgTech and MedTech translate to significant opportunities for founders.

Read more about why founders of two startups — Cattler and Teuser Biotech — chose Nebraska as their new home base in the story on SPN.