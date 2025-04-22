Tech Nebraska is searching for its next executive director

Last week Tech Nebraska announced the departure of Executive Director Laurel Oetken. Oetken hinted that she will be staying in the Nebraska tech ecosystem, but has yet to announce her next role. Tech Nebraska is currently searching for Oetken’s replacement to continue the momentum that’s been building since its founding in 2023.

Tech Nebraska is the state’s first technology industry trade association. It was started with a mission to connect and strengthen Nebraska’s technology community by driving industry growth to position the state as a leader in the future of technology and innovation by advocating for tech-forward public policies and developing a diverse, talented tech ecosystem.

“Laurel has done amazing work positioning Tech Nebraska to be an impactful trade association for all technologists and tech-focused companies across the state of Nebraska and has been an effective advocate on technology topics that will influence state policy in the coming years,” said Chris Dill, CIO at Kiewit Corporation and Tech Nebraska Executive Committee Chair, in a press release.

Over the two years since Tech Nebraska was founded, Oetken oversaw the launch of a statewide advisory board, the Tech Nebraska Summit and Tech Talks speaker series. Under her leadership, the organization helped lead policy conversations around topics like artificial intelligence, innovation and technology.

“I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I leave knowing Tech Nebraska is in a strong position to grow its impact even further,” Oetken said in her farewell email.

Are you interested in applying to be the next Tech Nebraska executive director role? You can submit your application here or via LinkedIn, or send a cover letter and resume to technebraska@nechamber.com.