Prairie Portraits: Holly Benson Muller

Meet Holly Benson Muller, Managing Director @ Kitchen Council

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

When I left the tech world in the Bay Area and moved to Nebraska in 2015, I knew I was looking for something more meaningful. Something where I could truly make an impact. Reconnecting with my Midwest roots, I was inspired by the food and culture here. I was honestly surprised: Omaha had vibrant farmers markets, a diverse and growing restaurant scene and innovative food entrepreneurs doing exciting things.

So when the opportunity to help launch Kitchen Council came my way a few years later, something sparked. I was getting the chance to support people chasing their food dreams. I got to help bring their ideas to life and play even a small role in their journey to launch.

It was the community I had been searching for all along. Food is community.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Don’t make too many assumptions. Stay curious. Look for great leaders to learn from and surround yourself with a team you trust. Ask questions — lots of them. Don’t be afraid to follow up, chase clarity or ask for help when you need it.

Lead with gratitude. Give people the benefit of the doubt. Relationships matter. Nurture them. That’s where the magic happens.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

When things feel overwhelming or stagnant, I take a deep breath and I get outside. I hug someone I love. I find perspective (for me, that’s usually in the eyes of my three little girls).

Then I look for inspiration. I seek out people who energize me. I take a class, plan a little trip or ask a mentor to grab coffee. Learning something new or connecting with someone different always helps spark creativity and get things moving again.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

There have been plenty of challenges, but one of the biggest was launching something big, meaningful and a little ambiguous…without a clear roadmap.

I overcame it by making mistakes, learning quickly, and staying grounded in the mission. When things got messy or uncertain, I always came back to our values and the people we were serving.

For Kitchen Council, that meant focusing on our members by listening to them, evolving with them and letting their needs guide our next steps.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

The best way the Nebraska community can support me is by supporting small food businesses. Shop local. Head to a farmers market and plan your meals around what’s fresh that day. Ask your neighborhood grocer where to find local products.

Try a new local restaurant instead of defaulting to that go-to chain. Push yourself to explore — learn about the food, where it comes from and the incredible humans behind it.

That’s how we build a stronger, more vibrant food community.