Reinke Manufacturing invests $12 million in automation and the future of small-town Nebraska

In a town of around 700 people near the Kansas-Nebraska border, Reinke Manufacturing is betting big on automation. The company recently unveiled its state-of-the-art robotic assembly equipment that promises to modernize how its center pivot irrigation systems are built.

A ribbon cutting event last Wednesday showcased the results of a $12-million upgrade to its facility in Deshler, Nebraska.

Reinke develops and builds products for irrigation and precision agriculture. Founded in 1954 by Richard Reinke, the company’s history and world headquarters are based in Deshler — a small town in Thayer County situated 60 miles south of York, Nebraska. Reinke has distribution centers and office locations around the globe, with an additional manufacturing facility in Belleville, Kansas. A display of Reinke’s center pivot irrigation system. Photo by Ben Goeser.

“We’re one of these little hidden gems in Nebraska where a lot of people don’t know about us, but we push stuff out globally every day,” said Reinke President Chris Roth.

Roth said the timing behind the latest investment was due to the company’s strong financial position, and leadership seeing an opportunity to modernize its robotics equipment with the latest advancements in technology.

According to a fact sheet provided by Reinke at the event, the upgraded machinery, or “pipe cell,” consists of 15 robotic arms, one robotic gantry — similar to a crane — and three robotic track units to move along. All work together to position, weld, cut and inspect metal pipes for assembly. Although expensive, Roth said the machinery’s price was worth it due to its speed and the resulting increased daily production volume.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, who was present at the ceremony, said in his speech to attendees that innovation was possible in Nebraska because of its people. Through the minds and priorities of Nebraskans and companies like Reinke, people have developed technology to better use the state’s natural resources and transform the landscape for Nebraska’s economy.

“It’s awesome to see young people here,” said Pillen. “You are getting exposed to stuff that’s just the beginning. It’s incredible.” Reinke Manufacturing leadership and project supporters, including Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, perform the ribbon cutting during the ceremony at Reinke’s facility in Deshler, Nebraska. Photo by Ben Goeser.

Changing the narrative

According to Reinke, its workers won’t lose their jobs to automation. Instead, the investment in robotics has opened up opportunities for training and upskilling the company’s current workforce.

Roth said recruiting employees is a common challenge for large companies in small towns. He continued that with limited population and a stigma of not having as many professional pathways as a city like Omaha, small towns benefit from a company like Reinke taking on initiatives to incorporate and offer training on the latest tech.

“We would have to recruit tens of tens of welders to do what this robot cell does, but they don’t exist. We can’t find them,” said Roth. “The alternative is to automate and then pay the people that are with you a better wage.”

Roth said Reinke prioritizes educating and equipping employees with sought after skills. For its current workforce, Roth said the company cooperates with institutions around the state, including community colleges, on training and welding certifications. He said Reinke will also send employees out of state for additional training so that they understand the pipe cell’s programming.

According to Roth, Reinke is involved in the local school systems at junior high, high school and college levels to engage with its potential future workforce. The company offers programming in welding and teaches classes on hydraulics, basic electricity and CAD drawing. Reinke also sponsors a local school robotics club.

“We want them to stay here,” said Roth. “We need to expose to them that they have great opportunities here for really good jobs.”

Taitum Robinson, a maintenance worker for Reinke — his father works there, too — said he has seen Reinke’s impact on Deshler firsthand. From both his experience attending Deshler Public Schools to now using his construction skills to teach the next generation as an adult, he said the company has created opportunities for students and the community. Reinke’s manufacturing facility and headquarters in Deshler. Photo by Ben Goeser.

While he described how his and others’ mentorship through Reinke programming has inspired high schoolers and led them to discover new passions in the trades, Robinson said recent graduates could still look elsewhere for jobs once they develop a desired skill set through the company.

“They’ll chase that dollar sign,” said Robinson.

Thayer County Economic Development Alliance (TCEDA) Executive Director Carley Bruning said a common issue small towns face is fighting the narrative that leaving your hometown is the only way to be successful. She said towns need to make their marketing realistic of limitations, but also celebratory of benefits.

Facing an expected population decline and an aging workforce in the county, Bruning said TCEDA is taking on efforts to counter trends and stigma, including highlighting businesses in the region that have a global impact and making resources available for those interested in growing their ventures.

“How can we connect you into our community funds and foundations, our chambers, our other organizations?” said Bruning. “We really want to show you that there’s more to your town.”

Opportunities in the trades

Yaskawa Motoman Robotics Division was the engineering force behind Reinke’s new pipe cell. Joe Radenhausen, an attendee of the ribbon cutting ceremony and an application technician for Yaskawa America, said he originally graduated with a business degree and worked on recruiting welders to Yaskawa America. Eventually buying into his own recruitment pitch, Radenhausen developed trade skills and learned robotics through the company to get to his current role.

Radenhausen said he found a preferred career path that didn’t put him behind a desk.

“It’s typically easier to learn the robot side of things than learn the welding side of things,” said Radenhausen. “If you know how to weld, you can teach the robot how to do it every time pretty easily.”

Mark Hawkins, welding technology program co-chair at Southeast Community College (SCC), said there’s a huge demand in the economy for workers skilled in the trades — a point he said was emphasized by SCC’s plan to open its new Welding Technology Center in the fall on its Lincoln campus to meet the needs of the community. SCC has locations around eastern Nebraska, including Hebron in Thayer Country, and offers a variety of programming outside the traditional credits-for-degree structure to give certification for in-demand skills. The SENCAP program that brings training to high schools in the region is one example.

“The pace at which technology changes today is so accelerating that whoever gets into the trades, they have to be willing and understand that it’s going to be a lifelong commitment of continually updating your skill set,” said Hawkins. Reinke and Yaskawa America team members guiding attendees around the robotic pipe cell. Photo by Ben Goeser.

Additional dual credit programs where students can receive college credits or certifications while in high school or working would be beneficial for small towns, said Bruning. She said many times those mentoring students in these regions may have years of experience but not have the specific education credentials necessary to give specific certifications.

Bruning said that these education requirements may actually be hurdles to career paths if a rural area doesn’t have access to a specialized instructor.

“How do we make it easier for children to get dual credits?” said Bruning. “How do we then work with the state to allow our kids to start working during school hours at those ages and doing things more than just an internship?”

Dreams come true in a small town

Beyond education and job growth, Roth said Reinke has taken on additional initiatives around Thayer County to assist its workforce outside the manufacturing facility. These include donating funds to local childcare providers and building additional housing for employees to encourage families and workers to stay nearby within the community.

“People that are here, they want to be here — in rural Nebraska,” said Roth. “A significant piece of our employee base has been with us for 25 years or more.”

“They feel like this is something that calls to them.”

Bruning said challenges are still present in rural communities, such as limits in broadband infrastructure and residents aging in place and causing a lack of available housing. Despite this, she said small towns offer support systems and less saturated markets for anyone looking to start a business.

“Sometimes cities are too big…your dreams have to stay too small,” said Bruning. “You can create the future you want here.”