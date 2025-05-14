Help shape Silicon Prairie Startup Week for 2025

Silicon Prairie Startup Week is back — and we’re building something even bigger in 2025. From October 6-11, entrepreneurs, creatives, investors and community builders will gather at events across Omaha, Lincoln, Ashland and Council Bluffs for a celebration of innovation, collaboration and the power of startups to drive economic growth and mobility.

Last year’s inaugural event brought together communities across cities, blending the best of Omaha and Lincoln Startup Weeks into a single, unified experience. This year we’re leveling up and we want your ideas to help shape the programming.

Submit your information here to get involved as a sponsor, volunteer or event host for the second annual Silicon Prairie Startup Week.

Whether you’re a founder, funder, student or startup supporter, you’re invited to contribute. SPN is now accepting submissions from anyone interested in hosting an event, sponsoring a session, volunteering or pitching new programming ideas.

Returning favorites and new experiences

Silicon Prairie Startup Week 2025 will feature signature events like:

Startup Showcase & Pitch Competition: An exciting opportunity for Nebraska startups to pitch their innovative ideas, gain exposure and compete for cash prizes. Meet the semifinalists during the showcase and stick around to see the finalists pitch live.

An exciting opportunity for Nebraska startups to pitch their innovative ideas, gain exposure and compete for cash prizes. Meet the semifinalists during the showcase and stick around to see the finalists pitch live. 10-Hour Challenge: A 10-hour hackathon to build something cool with other smart folks from the Nebraska startup ecosystem. No technical expertise, team or idea required to participate.

A 10-hour hackathon to build something cool with other smart folks from the Nebraska startup ecosystem. No technical expertise, team or idea required to participate. Omaha & Lincoln Mystery Dinners: A small group dinner with strangers featuring a delicious meal and facilitated conversation. It’s a Mystery because you won’t find out the location or theme until the day of!

This year’s theme expands to spotlight the role of storytelling and entrepreneurship in economic development and economic mobility. Expect new panels, workshops and community-led discussions focused on ecosystem storytelling, equitable growth and entrepreneurship as tools for upward mobility.

“Silicon Prairie Startup Week is more than just a series of events — it’s a platform for connection and impact,” said Silicon Prairie News Editor Stefanie Monge. “We’re inviting the community to co-create this experience with us. This is your chance to be part of shaping Nebraska’s startup future.”

Get involved

Submit your ideas now to lead or participate in this year’s programming. Whether it’s a panel, workshop, meetup or entirely new concept, your voice is key to the success of Silicon Prairie Startup Week.

Submit your information here to get involved in Silicon Prairie Startup Week, happening Oct. 6-11 in Omaha, Lincoln, Ashland and Council Bluffs.

Let’s come together to celebrate what makes the Silicon Prairie special and build what comes next.