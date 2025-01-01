The Bay is a nonprofit that offers community space and educational resources for youth centered on creative expression. Originally founded in Lincoln with a focus on skateboarding, the organization now offers programming at the Benson Community Center and will begin leading Omaha Girls Rock in 2026.

The team at The Bay says one thing that hasn’t changed is the nonprofit’s continued dedication to empowering kids and young adults — even as co-founder and longtime leader Mike Smith steps away from the organization.

See what the next chapter holds in the story on SPN.