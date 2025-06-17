Elevator to open new co-warehousing and office space in downtown Lincoln

Elevator, a co-warehousing and co-working company, is expanding to Lincoln with its fourth location, offering flexible workspace and logistics support for small businesses in the heart of downtown. Emiliano Lerda, Elevator co-founder and CEO, poses in the co-warehousing startup’s original location in downtown Omaha. Photo courtesy of Elevator.

The company will open a 25,077-square-foot space on the fifth floor of the Atrium building, continuing its Midwest expansion following sites in Omaha and Des Moines. A Kansas City location is also scheduled to launch in fall 2025.

“Lincoln’s entrepreneurial spirit and strong sense of community align perfectly with Elevator’s mission,” said Emiliano Lerda, co-founder and CEO, in a press release. “We’re excited to provide a space where small businesses can grow alongside each other in a supportive, central location.”

The new location will offer private offices, micro-warehousing, co-working areas and shared amenities, all available on a month-to-month basis. Elevator’s model is designed to eliminate the burden of long-term leases and fragmented logistics, helping entrepreneurs scale at their own pace.

The Atrium space features large windows, views of downtown Lincoln and an accessible rooftop deck for events and gatherings. Located near the Haymarket District, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln campus, the Capitol and Memorial Stadium, the site aims to serve as both a professional headquarters and a community hub.

Shannon Lerda, Elevator co-founder and president, poses in the co-warehousing startup’s original location in downtown Omaha. Photo courtesy of Elevator.



“We’ve always believed that great spaces help build great businesses,” said Shannon Lerda, co-founder and president. “This location offers natural light, visibility and access to everything downtown Lincoln has to offer.”

Members will also have access to meeting rooms, collaborative common areas and an on-site logistics station to support light warehousing needs.

Founded in 2021, Elevator has supported more than 350 small businesses across its existing locations. The company says the Lincoln expansion reflects continued demand for its hybrid workspace approach.

Elevator’s Lincoln site is expected to open in fall 2025. A waitlist is open for early access and founding member discounts.