Elevator expands its co-warehousing model into Kansas City

Elevator, a co-warehousing startup that initially launched in Omaha in 2021, has secured a building to develop its concept in Kansas City, Missouri. The announcement follows the company’s expansion into Des Moines in late 2024.

Elevator’s new location is situated in North Kansas City at 20 W. 14th Ave., near businesses like Callsign Brewing and Chicken N Pickle. This will be the third Elevator location. Elevator’s efforts to bring its model to other Midwest cities is backed by a recent $1.6 million investment.

Co-founders Shannon and Emiliano Lerda said they were attracted to these locations because of the maker mentality, entrepreneurial spirit and revitalization efforts that exist in these communities and among their leaders. Shannon said the Kansas City location will have capacity for 100 businesses.

“I believe they fill an obvious void in the market,” said serial entrepreneur and Kansas City ecosystem builder Adam Arredondo in a blog post by Elevator. “Also, after meeting their team, it’s clear they are community builders that will help energize and connect the ecosystem.”

Emiliano said they are actively looking at expanding into a “long list” of additional cities across the greater Midwest region because they see a need and an opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurial hubs.

“We know the Midwest. We know the people,” said Shannon. “They’re incredibly hard-working, resourceful people, and they’re often the communities overlooked for innovation and new concepts.”

“We want to support them.”

Elevator’s downtown Des Moines location is currently under development at 204 12th St., and planned to launch in April 2025 with capacity for 85 businesses. Shannon said their Kansas City location is scheduled to open in fall 2025.