Feedback requested on proposed 2026-2027 plan for the Business Innovation Act

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has released the 2026-2027 Qualified Action Plan (QAP) for the Business Innovation Act (BIA), outlining how the DED will allocate funds and support entrepreneurs in the state. The BIA offers a range of grants and financial assistance to burgeoning businesses and startups in Nebraska. The DED has requested input from the public on the proposed plan.

The window to provide comments is open now and runs through Friday, Aug. 1.

According to the DED, the proposed 2026-2027 QAP will establish the priorities and criteria for how the department will award grants through the BIA and what types of activities by Nebraska businesses qualify to receive assistance. Additional details listed in the QAP include ways the BIA will foster innovation efforts related to value-added agriculture and bioscience, as well as the DED’s intent to contract with a Nebraska-based nonprofit to assist with carrying out commercialization support.

Programs under the BIA provide funds to support researchers and founders in various stages of building a company, from discovery to developing a product. These programs include:

According to the QAP, the BIA is a means to achieve larger goals by the DED, such as encouraging tech innovation and adoption throughout Nebraska, increasing investments in high-growth companies and generating jobs. A full breakdown of the QAP and how it addresses different state programs and government policies and procedures can be found on the DED’s website.

The DED’s request for public input comes as state lawmakers upheld a $3.7 million cut to the BIA, dropping from an annual $14.7 million in funding to just over $11 million for fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

In an announcement, the DED said it must receive comments on or before 11:59 p.m. Aug. 1 in order to consider them. When ready, the QAP will go to the DED director for review and then the governor for final approval.

You can send your comments to DED Business Innovation Manager Ben Kuspa. Either email Kuspa at ben.kuspa@nebraska.gov or send mail to 245 Fallbrook Blvd., Suite 002, Lincoln, NE 68521.