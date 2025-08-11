Prairie Portraits: Destiny Atkins

Meet Destiny Atkins, Founder and CEO @ Gimme The Scoop

Gimme The Scoop is an Omaha-based small-batch Italian ice company. Atkins competed and placed third in the Pitch Black 2025 pitch competition and won the investors’ pick prize from attendees.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

My inspiration came from my grandmother, who always brought people together over good food and love. Gimme The Scoop started with her encouragement. She gave me the confidence to go for it. She saw the vision before I fully did. Even though she passed away a year after I started the business, her spirit still drives everything I do.

I support other entrepreneurs because I know firsthand how hard it can be to keep going, especially when life hits you hard. Community and support make all the difference.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

I would tell myself: Take your time, and don’t let fear or grief stop you from showing up for your dream. You’re going to face things you didn’t expect, but you’re stronger than you think. Don’t be afraid to pivot or pause when you need to.

Just don’t give up.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

There have been times when I wanted to stop, especially after losing my grandmother. But I remember that this was our dream. I remember her smile, her support and the love we shared over food and family. That keeps me going.

I also stay motivated by my kids. I want to show them what resilience looks like. On the tough days, I let myself feel it. But then I lean back into my purpose.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

Losing my grandmother shortly after launching Gimme The Scoop was the hardest thing I’ve faced. She was my biggest supporter. It was painful to keep going without her, and there were moments I truly didn’t know if I could.

I overcame it by holding onto the love she gave me, keeping her memory alive through my work and reminding myself that that is part of the legacy she helped me build. Her love gave me the strength to continue — even when it hurt.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

The best way to support me is by showing up: whether it’s stopping by the shop, booking the trailer for events or simply telling a friend. Every scoop we serve is part of something bigger than dessert — it’s about community, healing and joy.

Sharing our story, leaving reviews and choosing to support small, Black-owned, woman-led businesses like mine helps us grow and continue creating spaces that feel like home.