Things to Know: Silicon Prairie Startup Week 2025

SPN is gearing up for another Silicon Prairie Startup Week (SPSW), Oct. 6-11, with programming happening in Lincoln and then moving to Omaha. SPSW is a weeklong unified celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship in Nebraska. The event happens between cities with the goal of fostering collaboration across the region’s broader startup ecosystem.

This year’s programming features favorites from previous years — the startup showcase and pitch competition — as well as new partners, themes and experiences. Whether you’re a founder, funder, student or startup supporter, this is your chance to see what’s happening in the Lincoln-Omaha startup community.

Some things to note about SPSW 2025:

The 10-Hour Challenge is combined with the Jumpstart Challenge to generate potential solutions to real-word business problems in the local community. The 10-Hour Challenge x JumpStart is happening prior to SPSW on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln’s Telegraph District. Come with teammates or join solo. Final judging and prizes will be awarded on Monday, Oct. 6, at Nebraska Innovation Campus during SPSW.

Curated speed networking sessions are being led by SPSW’s partners from Hustle Conference throughout the week. Participants will be matched based on their specific needs and/or skills in order to create the right connections at the right time. Speed networking will take place in Lincoln on Tuesday at Don’t Panic Labs and on Friday at Creighton University in Omaha.

The SPSW Pitch Competition returns to Millwork Commons in Omaha, sponsored by Open Range, with a $10,000 cash grand prize and $2,500 cash prize for the people’s choice winner. Submissions are due Monday, Sept. 1, by 11:59 p.m. CDT. The top 20 startups will be interviewed by a panel of judges and are invited to participate in a startup showcase (open to the public) prior to the live pitch finale. The top five finalists will pitch live in front of an audience of supporters and community members.

One full day of programming will take place in the stunning Catalyst building in the Edge District in Omaha. This is your chance to get a sneak peak at the innovation hub, co-work in one of the coolest buildings around and learn all about the different pathways for turning research and scientific breakthroughs into startups.

The SPSW schedule is live, and registration is officially open. Thank you to all of our partners and sponsors — especially Open Range, Millwork Commons, the Greater Omaha Chamber and Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development — for making this second annual event possible.

Now it’s time to get registered and help spread the word. See you in October!