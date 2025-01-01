The Nebraska Entrepreneurship Accelerator at UNL is giving students the chance to grow their businesses while still in college. From scholarships and mentorship to peer groups and practicum credit, the program is shaping the next generation of founders in Nebraska.

The accelerator is now in its second year with members of the inaugural cohort continuing to operate their businesses after graduation. The goal of the program is to give students the support and skills they need to thrive in their business and also keep them enrolled through graduation.

