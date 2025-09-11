Upcoming Heartland Developers Conference 2025 offers two days of tech industry insights

Tickets are available for the AIM Institute’s annual Heartland Developers Conference (HDC), which runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. The two-day conference offers tech professionals breakout sessions, keynote presentations, hands-on demos and networking opportunities with industry experts and leaders.

AIM is an Omaha-based nonprofit that seeks to grow the region’s tech sector through education and career training programs, outreach and events. You can get a sense of HDC from SPN’s coverage of HDC 2024, where artificial intelligence was a key focus.

This year’s theme for HDC 2025 is “Building the Intelligent Future: Secure, Scalable and Human-Centered.” The event will have seven breakout tracks that attendees can follow:

Security

Cloud computing and infrastructure

Architecture

Data, AI and machine learning

Programming languages and frameworks

Software development life cycle

Emerging technologies

“Designed for highly technical professionals, HDC attracts leaders and innovators driving the future of software development,” AIM said. “Whether you’re looking to deepen your expertise, discover new tools or connect with industry peers, HDC 2025 offers the knowledge and community to help you thrive.”

Conference organizers said Anthony Kava, special deputy with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, will be the keynote speaker. Kava is experienced with digital forensics and investigating cybercrime. Organizers also said there will be a keynote panel led by Ken Moreano, co-founder, president and CEO at the Scott Data Center.

Interested attendees can see the full agenda and purchase tickets here. AIM says ticket prices will increase Sept. 28.