Open Range hiring first program and events manager

Open Range, the Omaha-based backbone organization focused on growing the Greater Omaha and Lincoln startup ecosystem, is making its first full-time hire. The nonprofit announced it is accepting applications for a program and events manager through Friday, Oct. 10, with the position set to begin later in October.

The new role is designed to be central to Open Range’s mission: connecting founders, creatives, funders and institutions to reduce friction, close gaps and turn shared ideas into action. As a backbone organization, Open Range positions itself not as the owner of the ecosystem but as a connector and convener.

The program and events manager will be responsible for designing, executing and scaling the initiatives that bring Open Range’s mission to life. Duties include developing and managing programs that support founders, tracking outcomes and metrics and incorporating feedback to improve offerings.

On the events side, the role covers everything from startup showcases and pitch competitions to networking mixers, roundtables and summits. The manager will also coordinate larger ecosystem gatherings such as Startup Week, Startup Weekend and Founder Catalyst cohort events, all part of the Techstars Community Partnership Program.

“This role will be at the heart of how we connect founders, activate ideas and create opportunities across Omaha and Lincoln’s startup ecosystem,” said Laurel Oetken, Open Range’s vice president of operations. “We’re looking for someone who’s energized by bringing people together and understands that community is the foundation of entrepreneurial growth.”

Beyond planning and execution, the position also requires cultivating relationships with founders, mentors, investors, universities and corporate partners while serving as a visible ambassador for Open Range at regional events. The organization is seeking candidates with three to five years of experience in event planning, program management or community building and a passion for entrepreneurship and local economic growth.

The salary range is $65,000 to $85,000, with benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, retirement contributions, unlimited PTO and professional development opportunities.

Applications can be submitted through LinkedIn or directly to Laurel Oetken at laurel.oetken@openrange.org. Applicants need to submit a resume, cover letter and any other supporting materials.