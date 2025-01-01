Last week was jam packed with more than 30 events happening in Lincoln and Omaha for the second annual Silicon Prairie Startup Week. Thanks to everyone who supported and attended! You can let us know what you thought and how we can improve for future years in the 2-minute survey that was emailed yesterday.

SPSW wasn’t the only thing happening in Omaha last week. The first-ever OMA x AI Conference took place at KANEKO on Oct. 7. Omaha leaders, educators and entrepreneurs convened for a half-day event focused on making artificial intelligence accessible across industries.

Hundreds of attendees gathered at the free, public conference to learn more about the applications of AI. The event marked a citywide effort to turn AI from an abstract concept into a practical tool for innovation and workforce growth in Omaha.

See takeaways from the day in the story on SPN.