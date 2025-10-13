Prairie Portraits: Dillon De Rozairo

Meet Dillon De Rozairo, COO @ Nebraska Innovation Labs / Co-organizer @ 1 Million Cups Omaha and Scale Omaha

Nebraska Innovation Labs is a nonprofit software and app development organization that provides startup founders a cheaper option for building a product. In addition to offering mentorship to entrepreneurs, the organization connects students and recent college graduates with senior developers in order to grow their portfolios. De Rozairo made it to the finals of the second annual Silicon Prairie Startup Week Pitch Competition and won the people’s choice prize for Nebraska Innovation Labs.

1 Million Cups Omaha and Scale Omaha are local meetups for entrepreneurs to network with peers and listen to local founders share their business journeys.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

I became an entrepreneur and now support entrepreneurs because I’ve always been curious about how things work and driven to create solutions. From a young age, I was interested in business and technology, which led me to pursue a degree in entrepreneurship and start a tech startup while I was in school. It was a leap into unfamiliar territory.

As a non-technical, first-time founder, I quickly discovered how challenging it can be to build something from scratch — especially without a clear playbook or the right resources at hand. That experience shaped me in two important ways: It gave me a deep understanding of the challenges founders face, and it motivated me to help others navigate the same journey, with the same or better support I had.

That’s a big part of why I’m so active in Omaha’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. As chief operating officer at the Nebraska Innovation Labs, we work with startups, regardless of stage, and help them navigate the startup journey through our own internal expertise and an external network of resource partners. Through 1 Million Cups and Scale Omaha, I help bring the community together, creating spaces where founders can share openly and learn from each other.

For me, entrepreneurship is about more than just building a company; it’s about solving problems, creating value and leaving something meaningful behind while embracing the hustle and challenge along the way.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

If I could go back in time to when I was just starting out, I’d tell myself this: Start earlier. And that means everything: networking, trying to build something, taking risks before you feel ready. Bet on yourself earlier and stop worrying about what other people think. It won’t be easy, but it’ll be worth it.

Focus on mastering the basics: Create real value and solve meaningful problems. Think long-term and play to win. Be patient with the results, but relentless in your daily work. Build systems, build your brand and above all, make decisions today that your future self will thank you for. The world rewards those who start before they’re ready, stay disciplined and refuse to quit.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

When things feel overwhelming or stagnant, I remind myself why I started. I’m not here for quick wins; I’m building something that matters in the long term. When I hit a wall, I go back to the basics: Focus on what I can control, show up, execute relentlessly and let consistent inputs compound into results over time.

I anchor myself in the bigger vision, and that keeps me moving when motivation fades. I reframe stress as feedback and challenges as fuel. I also stay grateful that I get to solve problems, push boundaries and play this game. That perspective gives me energy.

At the end of the day, motivation isn’t about hype; it’s about discipline, clarity and the refusal to quit. That’s what carries me through the hard days and keeps me sharp during the stagnant ones.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge I’ve overcome is learning to truly bet on myself. Early on, I was often the youngest person in the room, lacked resources and all of that probably led to a lot of self-doubt. I had to rewire my thinking: Instead of seeing constraints as walls, I started treating them as puzzles to solve. I stopped waiting for the “perfect” time and worked with what I had.

Discipline, consistency and the ability to reframe setbacks as opportunities for growth were what ultimately got me through. The edge came from showing up every day, adapting faster and refusing to quit until I figured it out. Overcoming that challenge reshaped how I approach everything: I bet on myself earlier now, I bet bigger and I know that patience in the process of combined relentlessness in the work is what makes the difference.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

The Nebraska community can support me by letting me support you. By amplifying the work we’re doing at the Nebraska Innovation Labs, we can reach more entrepreneurs who we can help.

The best way to understand our work is to come chat with me. I’m a firm believer that there’s rarely such a thing as a bad conversation. Whether it’s sharing what we do with people you think we can help or connecting us to others who can help the people we serve, every conversation, introduction or recommendation strengthens the ecosystem.

By being curious, connecting and collaborating, you help ensure more entrepreneurs have access to everything they need to succeed. And, in turn, you strengthen Nebraska’s startup community as a whole.