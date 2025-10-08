Upcoming events, Oct. 8

- Check out Art Factory: After Dark, Friday, Oct. 10, 6-11 p.m. at Hot Shops Art Center in Omaha.
- Build something cool at Breakthrough Weekend Short and Scrappy Edition for the last event of SPSW, Saturday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at UNO’s Mammel Hall, Room 162 in Omaha.
- OEDCOmaha wants to hear about your vision for a strong North Omaha, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 6-8 p.m. at The Venue in the Highlander in Omaha.
- Join Scale Omaha’s Blueprints for Growth: Product Bets & M&A with Buildertrend’s David Arnold on Thursday, Oct. 16, 4-6 p.m. at The Ashton in Omaha.
- Connect and network at Founders & Friends happy hour, Friday, Oct. 17, 4-6 p.m. at Salt Mine City Brewing in Lincoln.
