Hudl recently made its 18th acquisition since the company was founded in 2006. Hudl has deep ties to Lincoln. Co-founders David Graff, Brian Kaiser and John Wirtz began working on the company during their time at the UNL Raikes School of Computer Science and Management. Hudl’s headquarters is still located in Lincoln today.

The company is recognized as a global category leader in sports performance analysis technology. And has helped establish Nebraska as an emerging hub for sports tech startups.

On the heels of Hudl’s latest acquisition, SPN talked to a trio of early stage sports tech founders from Lincoln and Omaha to explore the opportunity (and support) they found within the industry right in their own backyard.

Read more about these founders’ journeys in the story on SPN.