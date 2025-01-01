The currently-paused Business Innovation Act programs and artificial intelligence were front and center at the third annual Tech Nebraska Summit last week. It was the first summit under the leadership of Executive Director Emily Allen, who took the helm at the Nebraska tech trade association earlier this year.

The summit diverged from previous years with a deeper focus on the Nebraska startup ecosystem. Hundreds of attendees spanning startups, corporations and public policy gathered to discuss current opportunities and challenges in the tech landscape in Nebraska.

