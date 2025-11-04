CodeBuddy opens new office in Lincoln

CodeBuddy, a Nebraska-based startup that helps streamline the software development process for non-technical founders and creatives, recently announced the opening of its new office in Lincoln. This is the company’s first physical headquarters. Company leadership said the space enables easier team collaboration, a stronger work culture and a more visible presence in the community.

The new office follows recent milestones by CodeBuddy, including the launch of their AI-integrated platform and the close of a $872,000 seed round. The company has also been out in the community showcasing its rIDE solution, an AI-powered tool to assist clients with coding and design thinking.

CodeBuddy Co-founder and CEO Devon Seacrest said the team spent the first four years working remotely. This involved using virtual meeting rooms, taking advantage of complimentary coworking space when participating in the NMotion accelerator and being strategic with in-person gatherings and lunches, such as by going to Seacrest’s father’s law firm for quarterly meetings.

“We were kind of split between Lincoln and Omaha a lot, so we’d actually end up meeting in Ashland quite often,” Seacrest said. “They’ve got a great public library that has conference rooms.”

Seacrest said the decision to set up shop near South 33rd Street and Nebraska Parkway was intended to reduce commute times for team members and increase the visibility of the business to vehicles driving along the nearby busy road. The team moved into the new space in early September.

“We looked all over town (and) there were some really cool downtown spaces,“ Seacrest said. “It was just important to us to be close to home. Some of us have kids, so we didn’t want to add another 20-30 minutes on to our already … (one-) hour commutes.”

Having permanent office space has enabled the team to avoid common distractions that pop up when working at home, Seacrest said. It has also improved their direct communication with each other. Seacrest said the new office space allows for in-person interviews and provides the option for people to work in one designated space as the company expands both its team and network of certified CodeBuddy engineers.

Seacrest said the startup is “heads down” working on building and selling the product, expanding users and scaling operations.