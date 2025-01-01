New business creation has been on the rise in Sidney after losing the town’s largest employer nearly 10 years ago. Cabela’s started in Sidney in 1961 and the company’s headquarters was based there until the outdoor retailer was purchased by Bass Pro Shops in 2017.

Since the shuttering of the Cabela’s headquarters, which employed around 2,000 people at its peak, more than 100 businesses have been created in the county. Sidney residents and leaders believe that number could be even higher with more steady leadership around economic development in the area.

The formation of a newly proposed Economic Development Corporation could be the answer. Read more about Sidney’s revitalization post-Cabela’s in the story on SPN.

