IO2026 Summit early bird tickets available now

The IO2026 Summit is bringing together more than 300 innovators to explore what happens when artistry meets analysis and inspiration meets execution. Since its launch in 2017, the IO Summit has been a gathering for trailblazing startups, pioneering enterprises and creative change makers to learn from the best and brightest in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Eight keynote speakers will explore the intersection of art and science in innovation. An additional 16 gallery presenters will highlight innovation happening right now in the Midwest. Speakers will share insights and ideas from their own journeys and provide practical tactics, tools and technologies that are changing the landscape of innovation in startups and corporations.

Beyond speakers, the event will feature roundtables, networking and a Gallery of Innovation showcasing startups, side projects and corporate initiatives.

Whether you consider yourself a creative, strategist, builder or visionary, this is your chance to connect with innovative peers across the Midwest to help you navigate transforming ambiguity and audacious ideas into action.

You can see takeaways from the IO2024 Summit in SPN’s coverage here.

IO2026: The Art & Science of Innovation is happening at Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln on Monday, April 13, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Use this link to receive your $200 early bird discount on registration.