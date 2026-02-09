Prairie Portraits: Francisco Sandoval

Meet Francisco Sandoval, Director of Client Development and Training @ Nebraska Enterprise Fund (NEF)

NEF is a statewide microenterprise intermediary and Certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). The program targets micro and small businesses with training, access to capital and business-planning mentorship and resources.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

I grew up seeing how hard people work — and how often talent and effort still aren’t enough when access, capital or guidance is missing. That stuck with me. Entrepreneurship isn’t just about starting a business; it’s about building stability, ownership and opportunity.

At Nebraska Enterprise Fund, I get to support entrepreneurs who remind me of my own community — people with strong ideas and work ethic who just need the right tools and support system to move forward. Helping them grow isn’t just professional for me. It’s personal.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

I’d tell myself to slow down and build stronger foundations. Early on, I wanted to do everything fast — launch fast, grow fast, say yes to everything. What I’ve learned is that sustainable success comes from systems, discipline and patience.

I’d also remind myself that asking for help isn’t a weakness. Mentors, coaches and peers accelerate growth far more than trying to figure everything out alone.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I reconnect with purpose. When things feel heavy or slow, I remind myself who this work is for. Every entrepreneur I work with at NEF is balancing real life — family, finances, stress — while still choosing to build something better.

I also break big goals into small, actionable wins. Progress doesn’t always look dramatic, but momentum comes from consistency. Even small steps forward matter.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges has been learning how to balance ambition with sustainability — personally and professionally. Wanting to make an impact can easily lead to burnout if you don’t build boundaries and structure.

I overcame that by getting more intentional: prioritizing what actually moves the needle, learning to delegate and building routines that support long-term performance instead of short-term hustle.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

By continuing to invest in people. Support local entrepreneurs, show up to community events, mentor when you can and advocate for access to capital and education.

For organizations like Nebraska Enterprise Fund, community support — through partnerships, referrals and trust — allows us to reach more entrepreneurs and strengthen Nebraska’s economy from the ground up.