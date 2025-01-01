In 2023, Stephen Kaniewski left Nebraska-based agtech giant Valmont Industries after five years as CEO. Having already reached the top of the corporate ladder, he decided to apply his expertise to the startup world in his next chapter.

Today, Kaniewski is co-founder and COO of iDvera — a startup that uses commercial sensors and math modeling of the Earth’s magnetic field to verify location data as a backup to GPS. While iDvera is technically based in Texas (where his co-founder lives), Kaniewski is committed to staying in the Omaha metro to tap local talent and expertise.

Kaniewski caught up with SPN to reflect on his path from corporate exec to startup founder. He highlights the lessons learned and advantages of growing a company in Nebraska.

