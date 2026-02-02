Hiya folks, Lev here.

In our informal survey about what AI tools you’re using, the balance of power seems to rest with Anthropic’s Claude. Two people mentioned not trusting OpenAI’s morals and, as a result, keeping further away from ChatGPT. Not scientific by any means, but a fun way to take the temperature.

On to today’s story: Buildertrend, the construction management software company, and its new Bailey AI customer support chatbot.

It was an interesting time on June 30 attending OMAxAI, all about AI and hosted by the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The conference felt packed with a variety of tech workers, business leaders and observers.

I got the sense that attendees were tuned into AI’s inevitability and possibility. But that was combined with a cautious, almost worn-down attitude. We’re far beyond the AI hype and amazement over chatbots and image generation.

It’s hard to be that enamored with a technology that lies to you like an over-excited intern and runs the risk of deleting your entire code base.

Instead, everyone seems to be honed in on some questions: What’s the real use case? How much will AI cost me? And will customers want this thing as much as I want to give it to them?

Buildertrend is facing these questions head-on with the Bailey chatbot. It has a real use case: quickly helping customers with questions and issues in Buildertrend’s platform. As a result, that can take the pressure off of human customer support representatives so they can focus on solving harder problems.

Bailey was deployed in February, so it’s still early days. But results seem promising, and Buildertrend is trying to quickly iterate for a better product. Read more about what they have learned in the story on SPN.