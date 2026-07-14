Applications open for the next round of the Techstars Founder Catalyst pre-accelerator

Applications are open for Nebraska early-stage founders and entrepreneurs who wish to participate in the Techstars Founder Catalyst Global Fall 2026 Program. The virtual pre-accelerator is 10 weeks long and offers participants access to workshops, experienced coaches and pitch feedback.

The application window closes Aug. 21. The program runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. 27. Participants participate for free and don’t give up equity to join.

The pre-accelerator is open to ventures of all industries and in regions of Greater Omaha, Sarajevo, Istanbul, Uzbekistan and Belfast. The global reach comes from Techstars’ support for partner communities around the world, of which the Greater Omaha area — including the hubs of Lincoln and Omaha — was an inaugural focus starting in 2025.

Open Range is a Nebraska-focused nonprofit whose aim is to unite and support the state’s startup founders and stakeholders. The organization played a key role in bringing Techstars, a global startup accelerator and professional network of entrepreneurs, investors and mentors, to the state.

The spring cohort included local startups such as Aulendur Labs and FuturHerd Solutions. Additional graduates of the program include Grapple, which recently completed a pre-seed investment round of around $1 million, and Mission Accomplished, whose founder recently received statewide recognition for her community impacts in Hemingford.

Open Range leadership pose with local participants of the Techstars Founder Catalyst Global Spring 2026 Program (from left): Laurel Oetken, Aaron Parker, Jorden Gershenson, Doug Tvrdy, Adán Ortiz, Jade Wicks, Aaron Holliday, Spencer Robinson and Jocelyn Stange. Photo by Ben Goeser/Silicon Prairie News

You can learn more about the opportunity and how to apply here.