Infotec 2020 Moves to Kaneko

Early-bird registration for Infotec 2020 is now open! Powered by the AIM Institute, Infotec is the Silicon Prairie’s premier annual business tech community gathering. Infotec 2020 will take place April 17 at Kaneko—a public, nonprofit, interdisciplinary cultural organization founded with the mission of exploring creativity across the spectrum of human activity, including art, science, technology and business.

Infotec 2020 combines the experience of a large conference with the intimacy of a small networking event. By focusing on emerging technology issues, Infotec helps tech leaders better prepare themselves for future challenges, grow their knowledge, sharpen their skills and find new ways to solve problems.

This year’s conference focuses on four themes: AI and machine learning, data analytics and visualization, leadership and innovation, and cloud computing.

“A lot of conferences attract doers—and those are great—but Infotec attracts the leadership of the Omaha tech world,” said Nate Watson, CEO of Contemporary Analysis, a data science consulting firm.

“If you’re looking for connection to new ideas, new mentors, new peers, this is the place you go to find them. They’re all in one spot,” Watson added.

Previous Infotecs took place at a large conference center outside of Omaha. The move to Kaneko, located in downtown Omaha’s Old Market—one of the first arts-driven neighborhood revitalization success stories in the Midwest—represents a meaningful shift in atmosphere and attitude for Infotec 2020: away from the sterility of the traditional conference center environment, and toward the vibrancy of a space powered by creativity.

Early-bird tickets are $199 until Feb. 29. Ticket price increases to $249 March 1.

For more information, contact Monika Philp at monika@aiminstitute.org or 402-345-5025 ext. 378.

Kaneko is located at 1111 Jones St in Omaha.