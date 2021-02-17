InsideOutside.io to host free virtual fireside chat tomorrow

Thursday at 10 a.m., Brian Ardinger of the InsideOutside.io podcast will host a virtual fireside chat with Stefano Mastrogiacomo, co-author of the book, “ High-Impact Tools for Teams: 5 Tools to Align Team Members, Build Trust, and Get Results Fast .” The event is free and will feature a Q&A session.

Mastrogiacomo is a management consultant, professor and author who describes himself as “passionate about human coordination.” He developed the tools presented in the recently released book.

Ardinger invited Mastrogiacomo to the chat because he felt the author’s book offers useful advice to companies and teams navigating nebulous work environments.

“There are a number of books that talk about, ‘How do you launch new ideas and startups?’” Ardinger said. “But this one talks about the team aspect of that: how to align your teams for better working in an environment that’s kind of uncertain—a startup environment, a rebranding environment, an innovation environment.”

“High-Impact Tools for Teams” is the latest release in a series of books focused on corporate innovation from consulting agency Strategyzer. The book can be previewed for free or purchased for $35 on the Strategyzer website.

Attendees can register for the fireside chat via the Run the World platform. The event will be recorded for the InsideOutside.io podcast and will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.