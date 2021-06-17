Prairie Roots Monthly Video Magazine Debuts on Silicon Prairie News

Editor’s Note: SPN is excited to launch this summer partnership with Prairie Roots. June, July and August will feature a new video magazine celebrating the people creating the future of Nebraska.

Scott Henderson, executive producer, Prairie Roots; managing director, NMotion Accelerator Studio for gener8tor: One thing I observed in my travels over the past 20 years living in Atlanta, Boston and Indianapolis is that talented people migrate to be around people who share their aspirations. Fortunately, we have a lot of talented people here in Nebraska.

We just need to do a better job of telling their (and our own) stories. If we do, we can help attract more talented people to join us here. If we don’t, then why should we expect others not from here to do it?

Prairie Roots does exactly that by celebrating the people creating the future in Nebraska. What started as a virtual event this past April has expanded to include a monthly video magazine.

We seek to tell the stories of breakthrough people so others who share their aspirations can discover, learn from, and find ways to collaborate with them. Instead of trying to launch a whole new empire, we’re doing it with an amazing array of production partners who are already producing compelling stories.

With the help of Lincoln Calling, Nebraska Made, Silicon Prairie News, and other contributors, we seek to spotlight those people in creative, engaging ways. I think you’ll find this first episode to be something new and exciting.

We feature a brand new startup, AION Prosthetics, which emerged from the NMotion Accelerator Studio in Lincoln that’s led by four Iowa State industrial designers. Then we share a story about Culxr House, a grassroots arts and media community on 24th Street in Omaha started by acclaimed musician and music producer Marcey Yates.

Weaving these features together are original works by Southeastern Community College grad Brieanna Kroeger and UNL Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts rising senior Annie Wang. It makes for quite an explosion of creativity.

You can enjoy the standalone AION Prosthetics story at Nebraska Made and the Culxr House full length story at Lincoln Calling. Peruse Brieanna’s portfolio website and Annie’s works on Vimeo and her portfolio website

Many thanks to our sponsors Nebraska Tech Collaborative, NMotion/gener8tor, Nice Healthcare, and EKI Digital. As well as our community partners IO Summit, Nebraska Angels, Turbine Flats, and UNL Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.

Scott Henderson is the Prairie Roots executive producer and NMotion Accelerator Studio managing director for gener8tor.