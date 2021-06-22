WP Engine’s Summit/2021 virtual conference launches Thursday, registration is free

This Thursday, WP Engine is hosting Summit/2021, a virtual event the company describes as “the digital breakthrough conference.” Tickets are free and the conference runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 24.

According to the event site, Summit/2021 brings together intellectual leaders from “brands, agencies and beyond to discuss WordPress and the trends that shape our digital world.”

One prominent presenter set to appear at the conference is Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code, an organization with a mission to close the gender gap in tech. Girls Who Code has reached over 500 million people with its online resources, as well as 450,000 girls through in-person programs, of whom half come from historically underrepresented groups including girls who are Black, Latinx, or from low-income backgrounds.

Saujani will discuss “the breakthrough moment” that led her to launch an organization dedicated to building the world’s largest pipeline of future women engineers.

Other speakers include Chen Goldberg, VP of engineering for Google; Jonathan Jeter, director of digital production for Click Here Labs; and Heather Brunner, chairwoman & CEO of WP Engine.

The afternoon will feature a variety of breakout sessions focused on industry and tech.

WP Engine is a managed WordPress platform that made local headlines when the Austin-based company acquired Omaha’s Flywheel, another WordPress hosting and management platform.

Thursday’s event is sponsored by bold, New Relic, Google, Gatsby, americaneagle.com, Cloudflare and Crowd Favorite. Those interested in attending can register for free here.