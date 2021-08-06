NYC insurtech startup Vericred expands to Omaha, expects to add 30 – 40 new high-skill jobs

New York-based insurtech startup Vericred announced plans recently to expand to Omaha. The company will open offices in the Old Mill area and expects to add 30-40 highly skilled positions to the city.

Vericred is a data platform powering digital experiences in health insurance and employee benefits. The company describes itself as the “pipes” that simplify the complex exchange of quoting, enrollment and eligibility data between carriers and the technology partners responsible for delivering health and employee benefits, transmitting billions of data points between insurtech and insurance carriers.

Founded in 2016, the rapidly expanding company just completed its Series B round of funding, raising $23 million in investment, and is already positioning itself as an industry leader in insurance distribution infrastructure.

“We felt (Omaha) was a natural fit,” said Matthew Leonard, Vericred’s VP of Carrier Relations. “Omaha has a history of innovation, and if you dovetail that with the large insurance industry presence, there’s a huge talent pool. Folks can leverage their insurance industry background in the insurtech space.”

With thousands of insurance options available to employers, finding the right plan can prove overwhelming. That’s where Vericred steps in. Leonard said the company’s software streamlines connections to multiple vendors and manages relationships so that businesses can offer employees the best-available services.

Vericred CEO and co-founder Michael W. Levin shared his enthusiasm for Omaha in a company press release.

“As a technology, insurance and financial services hub, Omaha is a natural fit to support Vericred’s growth,” he said. “We considered locations throughout the U.S. for our enrollments operations and landed on Omaha because of its insurance-industry talent, its emerging startup scene and its reputation as an incubator of innovation.”

Local business leaders are putting their weight behind Veritech, whose entry into the Omaha market was secured thanks to a public-private collaboration with multiple stakeholders, including Greater Omaha Chamber’s Economic Development Partnership, a seven-county collective representing 44 percent of Nebraska’s population and more than 60 percent of the state’s GDP.

“We are pleased to welcome Vericred to Omaha and are roundly impressed with the remarkable progress they’ve made during a pandemic economy,” said David G. Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. “Vericred scouted office locations, signed a lease and hired Omaha leadership, all remotely.”

Those interested in joining Vericred’s Omaha team can find available job opportunities here.