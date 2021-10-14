Bitcoin Day KC localizes the conversation about crypto

As central banks further soften fiat currency, the world is waking up to the realities of hard money, thanks in no small part to Bitcoin.

Having recently broken $57,000 again, and with no signs of slowing down, the world’s leading cryptocurrency demands our immediate attention. At minimum, it’s worth investing some time to understand what Bitcoin is, the reasons for its recent appreciation in price, and what to look out for in the coming months.

This last week has shown an overall downward trend in the stock market, with Bitcoin decoupling and trending upward at a rapid rate. The appreciation in price is one of many reasons for paying close attention to this emerging asset class.

The crypto space as a whole has evolved over the years, showcasing many ideas and potential use cases. But as the fastest asset to reach a $1 trillion market cap, Bitcoin retains the lion’s share of the crypto market—the King of Crypto, if you will.

Bitcoin has also begun to see some real-world use cases. Since our previous Bitcoin Day Omaha event, it became a public legal tender in El Salvador and was recently integrated into Twitter’s 200+ million daily users via Strike for tipping creators. These opportunities both utilize the Lightning Network, a 2nd layer application of the Bitcoin Monetary Network that allows for instantaneous payment settlement from anywhere in the world.

Likewise, in the financial sector, there are over 15 Bitcoin ETFs awaiting approval, with some in the coming months, including Fidelity, NYDIG, Vaneck, among others. These would allow institutional investors to gain direct exposure to Bitcoin through existing traditional legacy vehicles. Recently an ETF from Volt Equity ($BTCR) that was approved on October 9th. This fund’s net assets are comprised of 80% crypto related stocks, like $MSTR, $MARA, $RIOT, $TWTR, $SQ, and $TSLA. The ETF will not hold any cryptocurrencies directly, but will offer indirect exposure to investors.

If that wasn’t enough news to get you excited and eager to learn about Bitcoin, an active member of congress, Cynthia Lummis, posted on Twitter a buy order of $100,000 worth of Bitcoin. And Ted Cruz, representative of Texas in the U.S. Senate, said that Texas should be focusing on using the wasted natural gas to mine Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Day KC is continuing the conversation of this revolutionary technology that is disrupting the monetary network of the entire world at an astonishing rate.

Our goal is to have a variety of speakers from around the country that are leading the charge in disrupting their respective industries leveraging Bitcoin’s open-source monetary network. No matter what industry you find yourself in, Bitcoin is finding a way to infiltrate and innovate.

Success for the event would mean that everybody in attendance leaves with a deeper understanding of why Bitcoin is the clear winner in the crypto space. Some of the personas with which we are aligned with the ethos of the Bitcoin / crypto community:

A business owner interested in accepting Bitcoin for your company

An investor looking to diversify your portfolio or IRA

An entrepreneur looking to find unique streams of income through Bitcoin mining

A newbie learning how to acquire and securely store your coins

A programmer or IT consultant exploring Bitcoin solutions

Join hundreds of others at Bitcoin Day KC in exploring this disruptive technology through ​​interactive conversation and hands-on experience. Learn the cutting edge of wealth management, what commerce in the 21st century looks like and why having a sound monetary network is crucial for rebuilding humanity in the most resilient way.

—

Follow Mitch Hinrichs on Twitter.