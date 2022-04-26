Technology Association of Iowa hosts inaugural Eastern Iowa Open

The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) announced today the inaugural Eastern Iowa Tech Open, an opportunity for business and technology leaders to gather for a day of golf, networking and business development on the eastern side of the state.

“We want Iowa to be the number one state for technology in the Midwest,” said Brian Waller, president of TAI.

The event will take place June 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Brown Deer Golf Club, 1900 Country Club Drive, in Coralville.

“It is important that TAI hosts engaging, unique programming all over the state, creating opportunities for companies of all types to network and become connected to the technology industry,” Waller said. “There is a robust technology base on the eastern side of the state and we are eager to continue to work with these companies.”

Registration is open today at https://bit.ly/38le2JB, with discount prices available for members of TAI.

The event sponsor is ProCircular, an Iowa-based cybersecurity company.

“TAI is critical to the technology community here in Iowa and ProCircular is ecstatic to support an event that will help bring together technology leaders from across the state, especially in Eastern Iowa,” said Aaron Warner, CEO of ProCircular.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Tyler Wyngarden, TAI’s vice president of development, at (515) 280-7701 or tyler@technologyiowa.org with sponsorship inquiries.