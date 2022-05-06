WP Engine unveils new Omaha office in historic Ashton building at Millwork Commons

WP Engine, a WordPress technology company, unveiled its new Omaha office Thursday, located in the historic Ashton Building in the Millwork Commons community. Formerly known as Flywheel, the WP Engine Omaha office takes up the third and fourth floors of the Ashton Building, for a total of 66,000 sq. ft. and will have a 400-person capacity. The company views this office opening as another sign of WP Engine’s continued growth and investment in the community and talent of Omaha, according to a press release issued today.

“When we joined forces with Flywheel in 2019, the talented and welcoming community in Omaha was immediately evident,” said Heather Brunner, chairwoman and CEO of WP Engine. “As part of our vision for the Future of Work, we’re thrilled to be opening an incredible Omaha office in the Ashton Building, offering a hub for meeting and collaborating. I’m grateful for the thoughtful input and creativity of our employees in helping to make our Ashton office an experience that encourages collaboration, innovation, and fun for those looking to visit our hub.”

WP Engine’s Future of Work

The opening of the Ashton office, along with other WP Engine office openings around the world, is part of the company’s Future of Work program. This program gives each employee the flexibility to work from wherever makes the most sense for them – whether that’s in a local hub office or from the convenience of home. Nebraska-based talent can apply at https://wpengine.careers/ omaha-nebraska/.

WP Engine Office Statistics

66,000 sq. ft of office space across the third and fourth floors

Capable of accommodating 400 employees

WP Engine employs over 200 people in the Omaha area and WE’RE HIRING!

47 conference rooms with tele- and video-conferencing capabilities and 19 private phone rooms

Amenities include coffee and ice machines, refrigerators, beer taps, wine refrigerators, dishwashers, multiple lounges, an outdoor patio and a small art gallery

COVID precautions include antimicrobial tape on most handles on the building; each conference room has a disinfectant spray and wipes, hand sanitizers, trashcans; rooms are cleaned and sanitized after each use and all surfaces are wiped down nightly

The Ashton Building

The Ashton was built in the late 1800s as a furniture warehouse in the new Millwork Commons neighborhood

The building includes 180,000 sq. ft. of flexible office space, with the top three floors featuring over an acre (47,000 sq. ft.) of floor space per floor

Additional current and planned Ashton tenants include Kros Strain brewery, Archetype Coffee, Clean Slate Food Co., and Hutch furniture

Millwork Commons spans more than 50 acres of land and includes a collection of retail, residential, event, hospitality and outdoor spaces with over 60 tenants including startups, nonprofit organizations, creatives, and other entrepreneurial businesses

“As one of the first tenants of the Ashton, we’ve watched it develop over the past three years and we’re thrilled to finally be able to open up the doors and show off our new home,” said Ben Jackson, Omaha office site leader and voice of the customer vice president at WP Engine. “The first bricks were laid in the Millwork Commons neighborhood in the 1880s. The area was once a bustling economic hub, housing millworkers and furniture-makers who were the innovators of their time. Their work filled the homes of local families and even those passing through Omaha. We’re returning that same potential to the district, fueling the power to create both locally and globally.”

Global Office Openings

WP Engine is opening more of its offices in Austin, Limerick, London, Brisbane and Krakow as local safety precautions allow. Most of its offices operate as reservable spaces for team gatherings, planning sessions and collaborative work that is best done face-to-face. Employees are able to reserve desks or rooms ahead of time, depending on their needs, and will still be able to work from home as needed.

Great Place to Work

WP Engine was recently recognized as a Great Place to Work at all of its global locations. Last year was the first time all seven offices were eligible to participate in Great Place to Work certification, which identifies outstanding employers that are characterized by a trust-based, “people-first” workplace culture. Throughout the pandemic, when many companies were forced to cut their workforce, WP Engine was able to maintain its global growth and hire employees at every location. Becoming Great Place to Work-certified at each one affirms the company’s commitment to being a workplace of choice on a global scale.

For more information about careers at WP Engine, go to https://wpengine.careers/.