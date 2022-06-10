Annual hackathon once again serves local Iowa nonprofits

The organizers of dsmHack held their annual charitable hackathon last weekend June 2-4, marking over 8 years of giving and $1.4 million of in-kind services raised.

The event, which provides technology solutions for area nonprofit organizations, was held at West48 in West Des Moines.

Since its inception, dsmHack has marshaled the talents of over 650 volunteers to serve 78 area nonprofits.

The nonprofits served this year were: Embarc, EveryStep, Forest Ave Outreach, Raise the Bar Initiative, Taste of the Junction and The Directors Council. Information about each nonprofit’s mission and project can be found on the dsmHack website at https://dsmhack.org/dsmhack-2022/.

Sponsors for this year’s event included American Enterprise, Workiva, Mumo Systems, Berkeley Technology Services, EMC Insurance and others.

About dsmHack

dsmHack is a not-for-profit organization working to elevate and strengthen the community by building software, learning from each other and giving back. The organization centers around the idea of “Build.Learn.Give.”, which includes building technology solutions and relationships throughout the community, learning new skills or thought processes, and giving time and skills to those nonprofits who need, but cannot afford it. The 48-hour hackathon is planned by a committee of representatives from various companies throughout Des Moines and is not tied to a single organization or sponsor. More information about dsmHack can be found at its website (dsmhack.org), by emailing info@dsmHack.org or via Twitter (@dsmHack).