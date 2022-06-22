Technology Association of Iowa announces opening of annual Prometheus Awards nominations

The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) announced recently the opening of its annual Prometheus Awards nomination period.

Presented by UHY, the Prometheus Awards unite innovators and leaders from technology, business, education and government to celebrate this year’s most momentous achievements in Iowa’s technology industry.

“Each year we are incredibly impressed by the talent and passion of the Iowa technology community,” said Brian Waller, President, Technology Association of Iowa. “It is an honor to bring together and recognize technology professionals and companies with creative solutions and ideas. We believe every company is a technology company, and I encourage all Iowa businesses to submit a nomination.”

Prometheus Award categories and nomination forms are linked below:

The nomination period is now open through Friday, Aug. 12. To submit a nomination, or reserve your spot at the award ceremony, visit the Prometheus Awards event page. Finalists will be announced Sept. 1, and winners will be recognized at the Prometheus Awards presented by UHY on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

The Prometheus Awards are sponsored by:

Presenting Sponsor: UHY

Excellence Sponsor: Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA)

Experiential Event Partner: Bow & Arrow Communications

Award Sponsors: Americas Cultivation Corridor, Carrier Access, CIRAS, Dentons Davis Brown, FORVIS, Fredrikson & Byron P.A., Google, Next Level Ventures, LLC, Nyemaster Goode, P.C., ProCircular, Renew Rural Iowa, Trility Consulting

Partner Sponsors: LightEdge, SHAZAM

About the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI)

The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) is the statewide, member-based organization uniting Iowa’s technology community. TAI advances Iowa’s reputation as a technology state and supports the industry by connecting leaders, driving public policy, fostering diversity and inclusion and developing talent. Learn more at www.technologyiowa.org.