Startup Omaha Week | Day 2 Recap

Day 2 of Startup Omaha Week started with an educational event from the Nebraska Startup Academy explaining the differences between a startup and a small business. Other events included the Mug.News & Maverick Venture Fund Social, and Mystery Dinners. Keep reading for a recap and takeaways.

Startups vs. Small Business

“There is no us vs. them when it comes to startups and small businesses. Neither is better or worse. They’re just different.” —Charlie Cuddy, MOVE Venture Capital and Nebraska Startup Academy

Charlie Cuddy and John Grange of MOVE Venture Capital and Nebraska Startup Academy.

Here’s the TLDR of it:

Startups = new business focused on disruptive innovation, scalability and rapid growth + high risk / high reward + seeking venture capital and angel investment + prioritize innovation and agility

Small Biz = typically stable enterprises with limited potential for growth + provides goods or services locally + self-funded or seeking traditional funding (i.e. loans) + values customer relationships and longevity

Regardless of whether they’re building a startup or small business, entrepreneurs possess a unique mindset.

The primary differences between a startup or small business is the potential scale of the business and how it will be funded.

Understanding your vision, the opportunity and the size of the available market will help you determine which path to business ownership is right for you.

