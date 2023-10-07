Innovators and businesses honored at AIM Tech Awards

Tech enthusiasts and industry leaders recently gathered to celebrate innovation and outstanding achievements in the region’s tech community during the AIM Tech Awards. The annual event is hosted by the AIM institute to recognize individuals and companies making significant contributions to fostering a robust and inclusive tech ecosystem.

Continue reading for a recap of the night’s winners.

“We were excited to highlight all of these incredible changemakers,” said AIM President & CEO Renee Franklin. “As businesses in Omaha and Nebraska rapidly evolve in the digital age, our award winners represent the critical need for tech professionals to be equipped with resources and training to effectively contribute to the growth and long-term vision of companies across all industries.”

This year the AIM Institute introduced the “Dr. Kandace Miller Tech Champion Award” in honor of its former President & CEO Kandace Miller. The inaugural recipient was Google Operations Manager Adam Haeder.

Dr. Kandace Miller was also awarded the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) Award for her 30-year legacy of leadership and stewardship at AIM Institute.

Omaha-based CompLogix was awarded “Technology Company of the Year.” for its innovative approach to streamlining accounting procedures. In the startup category, Superb Shifts, led by CEO Molly O’Neil, claimed the “Tech Startup of the Year” award.

The AIM Tech Awards also recognized educators who have played a pivotal role in shaping future tech leaders. Melissa Zeiszler, Dean of STEAM at Kennedy Elementary School, received the “K-12 Educator of the Year” award.

Metro Community College’s Continued Education and Workforce Education Division was awarded the Higher Ed Tech Leader of the Year award for its commitment to providing accessible tech education.

Laurie Zagurski, OPPD’s Manager of Stakeholder and Community Outreach, was named “Technology Leader of the Year.” Andy Bayer, Distinguished Architect at Buildertrend, earned the “Technology Innovator of the Year”.

Other categories celebrated the achievements of students and college interns who are making waves in tech-related fields. Lah Soe, Tvisha Agarwal, Ja’Shon Westbrook, John Pratt, and Mark Sanchez and Devin Henk were all honored as outstanding students.

Congrats to all the winners!