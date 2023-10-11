Announcing the Ten Hour Challenge

The Ten Hour Challenge is your chance to put emerging technologies to the test and connect with innovative students, startups and disruptors in Lincoln. Join us on Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. in Lincoln at the UNL Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.

Bring an idea to build, or join a team. The choice is yours. We’ll provide the food, drink and prizes. You’ll hear three tech talks to spark ideas before forming your team and getting to work.

Register for free at www.tenhourchallenge.com.

You won’t want to miss the opportunity to:

Build something cool alongside other innovators in Nebraska

Connect with Nebraska companies hiring interns

Meet Nebraska startups looking for co-founders and early employees

Pitch that idea you can’t stop thinking about

Explore emerging technologies like AI, gaming engines, spatial computing and more

Get involved regardless of whether you have a technical background

We’re excited to collaborate with NMotion and the Nebraska Tech Collaborative for the first-ever Ten Hour Challenge during Lincoln Startup Week. This event is open to everyone!

“While it’s been great to see more panels and fireside chats in this post-COVID world, what we need more is people rolling up their sleeves to put new technologies like AI to the test. We need to exercise the building muscles as much as we have been exercising the talking muscles. If you’ve been on the fence, let me assure you now is the best time to build something – whether it’s to show what’s possible, prove to yourself that you can, or take a swing at starting your own company.” —NMotion Managing Principal Scott Henderson

Are you ready to build something?

Learn more and register for free here.