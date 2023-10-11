Meet Karlha Velásquez, SPN Multimedia Producer

Hello! I’m Karlha Velásquez, a multimedia producer and the newest member of the Silicon Prairie News team.

I spent the last four years as the editor of El Perico where I wore many hats. I wrote, took photos, handled sales and even designed the layout of the printed edition. El Perico and The Reader were like my home and family before both closed down earlier this year. But life can change faster than Nebraska’s weather and now I’m exploring new horizons with the same enthusiasm and passion as before.

I’m originally from Caracas, Venezuela, where I first became a journalist. I learned English while living in Ireland between 2009 and 2011. I gained the ability to speak a new language and also friends from every corner of the globe who still influence my culture today.

Now, my adventure continues in Omaha, connecting with the immigrant and local community. I have two master’s degrees — one in teaching Spanish as a foreign language and another in transmedia communication.

I have three cats. I love dancing salsa, playing the Venezuelan cuatro, and soon, I’ll learn the guitar! Music is my universal language and my taste in music is as eclectic as my taste for home-cooked food. I enjoy spending time in nature. I’m an espresso enthusiast, and I adore infusions—there’s no coffee I don’t like!

I’m thrilled to get to tell stories about the fascinating world of entrepreneurship and the vibrant and diverse startup community in Nebraska. Be sure to introduce yourself when you see me at events. Let’s connect.

