The Startup Job Mixer is coming to Lincoln

The next Nebraska Startup Job Mixer is happening on Friday, Nov. 3 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln. Jobseekers will have the chance to connect with more than 20 startups that are actively hiring. Young professionals, college students and mid-to-senior level professionals are invited to network and explore new career prospects at the event.

Roles available include internships, full- and part-time positions. Registration is free and available here. Keep reading to learn more about what you can expect from the Nebraska Startup Job Mixer.

“My inspiration for the event stems from my overwhelmingly positive experience working in startup land,” says event organizer Justin Krug. “I am strongly biased that working at a startup early on in your career is one of the best things someone can do to build skills fast and launch their careers forward.”

Krug currently works as an account executive at Omaha-based startup Workshop. He and his fellow organizers want to help other young professionals realize the benefits of working for a startup. They also want to help Nebraska startups connect with talent and one another.

The first Startup Job Mixer happened in April at Millwork Commons in Omaha with 17 companies. The November event will be even bigger with 23 companies attending, including:

You can register for the Nebraska Startup Job Mixer and find more information here.