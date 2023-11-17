Buildertrend reorganization leads to 16% workforce reduction

In early November Buildertrend laid off 16% of its total workforce as part of a company-wide reorganization, according to company spokesperson Megan Longo. The Omaha-based construction management software company now has 800 employees, including remote team members.

Longo said the workforce reduction “impacted nearly every corner of the business.”

“We are making some changes to operate our business more efficiently and evolve to meet the needs of our customers and the industry.”

This decision was collectively made and supported by the entire leadership team, Longo said, in response to a question about whether the workforce reduction was spurred by the recent hiring of a new Chief Financial Officer, Bob Drake. She said the reduction was not a reaction to specific challenges or changes in the market.

Buildertrend leadership said the layoffs are not temporary measures, but rather part of a strategic realignment. The goal is to bring costs in line with the company’s growth objectives and to ensure that the organization can continue its expansion in a sustainable manner.

In the midst of this workforce transition, Buildertrend leadership said it is prioritizing its former team members, providing resources and support to facilitate a smooth adjustment.