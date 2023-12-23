Weekly Rundown Ep. 10 | A Special Treat
In this episode: "Twas the Night Before Christmas at SPN", a poem by Stefanie Monge and ChatGPT
• December 23, 2023
It’s the last Weekly Rundown of 2023! SPN is taking a break from publishing until January, so you won’t hear from us next week. Spoiler alert: There are some incredibly exciting announcements coming next month. Can’t wait to share them with you!
In the meantime, in the spirit of year end reflections, we present you with this poem.
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
We’ll share event highlights, founder profiles and feature stories digging into all things related to Nebraska startups and small businesses. Delivered on Wednesdays.