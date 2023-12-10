Weekly Rundown Ep. 8 | Unlocking Growth

In this episode: Two potential funding opportunities for Nebraska founders in 2024.

SPN Newsroom • December 10, 2023
Weekly Rundown Ep. 8

Are you a high-growth founder scaling your startup in Nebraska? You may be eligible to apply for two Nebraska-based funding opportunities in 2024. Watch this episode to learn more about the funding sources and the upcoming application deadlines.

