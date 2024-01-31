SPN is Hiring a Reporting Intern for 2024

Are you a college student or recent grad interested in emerging technology and startups in Nebraska? Do you have strong writing skills and a background in journalism or English? Come work with us!

SPN is seeking a detail-oriented reporting intern to help tell stories about innovation and entrepreneurship for our online publication, social channels and newsletter. This is a one-year internship.

The reporting intern will report to the Editor of Silicon Prairie News. The position is based at the Nebraska Journalism Trust headquarters in downtown Omaha, and requires some in-office work, with the potential for remote work. It also requires occasional travel within Nebraska, including on evenings and weekends.

Hourly: Flexible, 10-15 hours during the school year, 40 hours in the summer

Pay: $17/ hour

Key Responsibilities and Opportunities:

Write feature stories, profiles and other content for online publication

Collaborate with editor to ensure accurate and timely reporting

Schedule and conduct interviews with sources

Work closely with cross-functional teams to support promotion of stories

Gain transferable professional skills, such as teamwork, meeting deadlines and accepting feedback

Key Qualifications

The Nebraska Journalism Trust is committed to building an inclusive team that reflects the full diversity of communities throughout Nebraska. Members of traditionally underrepresented communities are encouraged to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities. The list below is meant to provide a general overview of qualifications. This internship is offered and funded in partnership with InternNE. Applicants must meet the following criteria for eligibility:

Is in eleventh or twelfth grade in a public or private high school; or

Is enrolled in a college, university, or other institution of higher education; or

Is hired and begins their internship within twelve months following graduation from a college, university, or other institution of higher education.

Additional Key Qualifications:

Currently enrolled in a bachelor’s program in Journalism, English or related field

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Creative mindset with the ability to generate story and content ideas

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment

Strong time management skills and ability to meet weekly deadlines

About the Nebraska Journalism Trust

The Nebraska Journalism Trust is Nebraska’s first and only statewide, independent, nonprofit news organization. Its flagship publication, the Flatwater Free Press, produces a combination of investigative journalism and feature stories that hold leaders accountable, explore solutions and share the best of Nebraska. Stories are freely available online at www.flatwaterfreepress.org, in a weekly e-mail newsletter and through partnering news outlets across the state. The Nebraska Journalism Trust additionally publishes Silicon Prairie News, a digital publication focused on business and startups. Stories are freely available online at www.siliconprairienews.com, in a weekly e-mail newsletter and through partnering news outlets across the state. Transparency is a core value; our financials, policies, board and staff bios, and donor list are here: www.nebraskajournalismtrust.org

Apply Now

Interested in the SPN reporting internship? Submit your application here.